Verdict in Unnao rape case next Monday

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its verdict for December 16 in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor by MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017. District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma reserved the judgment after hearing final arguments by the CBI and the accused.

The judge had been hearing the case on a day-to-day basis since August 5 after it was transferred from a court in Lucknow on Supreme Court’s directions to wrap up the trial within 45 days.

Now aged 19, the woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017. The court has also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh. Sengar was expelled from the BJP in August 2019.

The court had on August 9 framed charges against the MLA and Singh under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On July 28 this year, the car of the victim was hit by a truck and she was severely injured. The woman’s two aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play. A special court was also held at AIIMS Hospital to record the statement of the woman, who was admitted there after she was air-lifted from a hospital in Lucknow.

Her father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested on April 3, 2018. He died in judicial custody a few days later, on April 9. A local court has framed murder and other charges against the MLA, his brother Atul and nine others in the murder case.

