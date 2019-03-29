Court reserves order on Robert Vadra bail plea for April 1

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday urged a Delhi Special Court that the interim protection from arrest to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case against him and others be immediately withdrawn, and the agency be allowed his custodial interrogation.

Advertising

The court, however, extended his protection from arrest till April 1, when it will decide whether the ED will get Vadra’s custody or not.

Vadra is facing probe in connection with allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds. Fearing pre-arrest in the case regarding “ownership of undisclosed assets abroad”, he moved the trial court on February 1, seeking protection from arrest.

On Thursday, the ED claimed before Special Judge Arvind Kumar that purchase of land and various others deals during the previous UPA government were done through aides of Robert Vadra, including Manoj Arora.

Advertising

“(The phrases) Sahab and Boss have come many times during the interrogation of Arora. These words have been referred for Robert Vadra,” ED’s counsel D P Singh said, adding that “Sahab’s custodial interrogation is necessary and desirable”.

However, senior advocates K T S Tulsi and A M Singhvi, appearing for Vadra, said that their client has never misused the liberty granted to him by court and has joined the interrogation as and when sought by the agency.