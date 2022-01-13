Court remands suspended IPS officer in 3-day police custody

While being taken to the court, Singh told reporters that he was being wrongfully accused and that the properties mentioned in the FIR were not his.

A DAY after he was tracked down and arrested by a team of officers camping in Delhi, suspended IPS officer G P Singh was on Wednesday brought to Raipur. He was presented before a sessions court, which remanded him in three days police custody.

Singh was absconding for almost six months after he was booked for disproportionate assets and under sedition charges.

A 1994-batch IPS officer, he was earlier Additional Director General of the Anti Corruption Bureau and also served as Inspector General, Raipur. He was posted as head of the police training academy before being suspended on July 5.

After his appeal for a stay order on investigation and arrest warrants against him were rejected by the High Court and later Supreme Court, Singh went into hiding in Gurgaon, police sources said.

On Wednesday, Singh was brought to Raipur by road after the flight from Delhi was cancelled. After a medical examination and a Covid test, he was presented before the court in the evening.

While being taken to the court, Singh told reporters that he was being wrongfully accused and that the properties mentioned in the FIR were not his.

In a heated discussion that went on for almost an hour, the prosecution demanded seven days of custody while the defence said the FIR against Singh was registered on fabricated information. Finally, the bench of Justice Leena Agarwal granted police his two-day custody.

The ACB had carried out searches at 15 locations linked to Singh from July 1 to 3, in which several irregularities and disproportionate assets were found.

Singh is alleged to have carried out several benami transactions and acquired disproportionate assets across 15 locations in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.