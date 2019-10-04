Court rejects Deepak Talwar’s bail plea

A DELHI court Thursday dismissed the bail plea of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a corruption case related to negotiations allegedly favouring foreign private airlines and causing loss to state-owned Air India.

Special Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia dismissed the application filed by Talwar seeking “default bail”, claiming that the cognizance of the chargesheet was not taken within 60 days as prescribed under the law. The application also said that the accused had deep roots in society, had a permanent address and that he is not a flight risk.

“The applicant is not in a position even otherwise to tamper with the evidence or influence any witness and he is willing to abide by all the orders and directions passed by the court and is ready to furnish the bail bond,” the application said.

The CBI opposed the application saying the chargesheet was filed within stipulated time against the accused, i.e., the 60th day.

The accused was evading arrest and remained outside India during 2017-18 and “if he is enlarged on bail, he may flee or may influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence”, the agency said, praying for dismissal of the application.

Dismissing the application, the judge said, “The chargesheet in the case was filed by the CBI on 60th day itself i.e. on September 23, 2019.”