Court rejects bail pleas of Chinmayanand, law student

A district court in Shahajahanpur Monday dismissed the bail applications of former union minister Chinamayanand and the law student who accused him of sexual harassment, news agency PTI reported.

“District judge Rambabu Sharma heard the bail application of Swami Chinmayanand, and also the bail plea of the girl in an extortion case. The court dismissed both the bail applications,” government counsel Anuj Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Chinmayanand’s advocate Om Singh said, “Following the rejection of the bail plea, an appeal will be filed in the Allahabad High Court.”

The court had admitted the law student’s bail plea last week. She was arrested last week by a Special Investigation Team, along with three others, for allegedly blackmailing and trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand.

The two were sent to 14-day-judicial custody after being arrested in cases now running parallel.

The girl’s father had said police had no evidence against her and were trying to “save” Chinmayanand.

While Chinmayanand was arrested by the SIT on September 20 in connection with the rape case, his lawyer Om Singh had lodged an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly sending threatening messages to Chinmayanand’s cellphone and demanding Rs 5 crore. The FIR was registered a day after she went missing after uploading a video on Facebook accusing Chinmayanand of sexual assault.

Earlier today, several people staged protest outside the Shahjahanpur district jail in support of the law student. About 80 Congress workers were arrested and party leaders like Jitin Prasada and Kaushal Mishra were put under house arrest ahead of a rally protest march that the party had planned in support of the law student.