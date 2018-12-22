Court refuses to give Sajjan Kumar more time to surrender

The Delhi High Court Friday rejected former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar’s plea seeking time till January 30 to surrender after being convicted and sentenced to life term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The court said he needs to surrender before authorities by December 31.

Within minutes of Kumar’s application coming up for hearing before a bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel, the court said there is nothing special in his request to consider extending time and that he needs to surrender. The bench did not wait for the senior advocate, who was supposed to appear for Kumar, and said his application is “rejected”.

It further observed that it has considered the aspect that his entire family is dependent on him, so it has given him time till December 31. Kumar, who was directed by the HC on December 17 to surrender, had sought more time saying he has a big family and has to settle certain family matters, including those related to property.