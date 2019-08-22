Court refuses to cancel non-bailable warrant against Ratul Puri

A Delhi court on Wednesday refused to cancel a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam. This comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Puri in a fresh case of money laundering linked to an alleged Rs 354-crore bank loan fraud.

On Tuesday, the High Court rejected Puri’s anticipatory bail plea in the AgustaWestland case, saying his “custodial interrogation” was necessary. Later in the day, Puri was sent to ED custody for six days by a special court in Delhi.

On Wednesday, special judge Arvind Kumar dismissed Puri’s application for cancellation of the NBW, saying there was no ground to grant the relief.

Puri had approached the court, saying there was no need for the NBW as he was willing to cooperate in the probe.

“I do not find any ground for cancellation of NBW issued against accused Ratul Puri. The application filed by accused Ratul Puri for cancellation of NBW issued against him is dismissed,” the judge said.

The court took note of the fact that Puri had not joined the probe on different dates despite repeated notices of the ED. “Accused had left the ED office on July 26 without signing his statement. He has made himself unavailable and his whereabouts could not be ascertained,” the court observed.

The counsel for Puri told the court that his client has joined the investigation and his statement under Section 50 of PMLA Act was recorded, and that Puri sent two e-mails to the investigating officer that he was available to join the investigation.