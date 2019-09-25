Court orders relocation of Unnao rape victim to Delhi

A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered relocation of the Unnao rape victim and her family to the capital after her relatives told the court that they wish to shift to the city as they fear for their lives in their village.

The court directed that after being discharged from AIIMS Trauma Centre, the victim be shifted to a hostel for seven days.

According to a senior doctor at AIIMS, the victim has already been discharged from the hospital. She was critically injured in an accident on July 28, when the car in which she was travelling collided with a truck in Rae Bareli.

“She has been discharged on September 19 and will be coming back to the hospital for a follow-up in the first week of October,” said a senior doctor from AIIMS. Recently, a temporary court was convened inside the AIIMS trauma centre to record her testimony.

The court order on her relocation came after the CBI conducted a threat assessment and came to the conclusion that the victim’s family members are facing category-A threat.

Kuldeep Sengar, who represents Bangarmau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, is an accused in the rape case and has also been booked for murder in connection with the accident.