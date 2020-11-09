Court orders release of Vibhor Anand

A sessions court on Monday ordered the release of a Delhi-based man arrested for allegedly sharing false content related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last month. Vibhor Anand was granted bail last week but the order was stayed after the prosecution submitted that an appeal is to be filed against it.

On Monday, the prosecution submitted before the court that if he is allowed to be released on cash security, Anand will misuse the bail and will not be available for the trial. The court said that it had set conditions to ensure that Anand will remain present. “Even otherwise, if it is found that the applicant has misused the bail, in that case, the investigation agency is at liberty to approach this court for cancellation of bail,” the court said.

While arguing for bail on behalf of 30-year-old Anand, his lawyer Ashok Saraogi had submitted that he had no intention to defame the reputation of any person but was “made to believe” that Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian were murdered by watching TV channels, particularly R Bharat. He had also agreed to tender an apology on social media.

Bail rejected

A sessions court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Sameet Thakkar, who was arrested in two other cases for allegedly posting defamatory content against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and others.

Thakkar, a businessman, was arrested last month by Nagpur police after which he was brought to the city and arrested by VP Road police station. Thakkar through lawyer Aabad Ponda had filed an anticipatory bail in the third case registered by the BKC police station. The prosecution opposed the plea stating that his custodial interrogation is necessary. The court rejected the plea.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.