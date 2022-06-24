Court orders police case against UP MLA for insulting national flag

June 24, 2022 3:15:06 pm
A special MP-MLA court in Muzzafarnagar has directed police to register a case against RLD MLA from Purkazi constituency Anil Kumar on charges of insulting the national flag on Independence Day last year.
Civil judge senior division Mayank Jaiswal on Thursday directed the New Mandi police station to submit a report within seven days after registering the case.
According to the prosecution, the court took the step based on a complaint filed by lawyer S K Tyagi.
The complaint pertains to Anil Kumar hoisting the national flag upside down at a petrol pump on Independence Day last year.
Best of Express Premium
The MLA later expressed regret over the incident and termed it a mistake. A video of the flag hoisting was widely shared on social media at that time.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-