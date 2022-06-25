Court orders FIR against RLD MLA for ‘insulting’ Tricolour

A special court in Muzaffarnagar has ordered that an FIR should be filed against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLA Anil Kumar for allegedly insulting the Tricolour during a flag-hoisting ceremony last year.

The court ordered that the FIR should be filed within seven days at the New Mandi police station of the district.

The case is likely to be filed under the Prevention of Insult to National Honours Act, 1971, officials said.

“We are yet to receive the order. Once we get it in writing, necessary action will be taken. The video of the incident will be analysed and the case will proceed accordingly,” said a police official. On Independence Day last year, videos had surfaced in which the MLA from the Purqazi constituency was hoisting a flag upside down at a petrol pump in the area. Kumar later called it a mistake.