Court notice to Champat Rai, three others over Ayodhya land deal

The Ayodhya land that is under question. (Express photo by Avaneesh Mishra)

A Faizabad court has issued notice to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra secretary Champat Rai and three others in connection with a land deal for the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The petition was filed in the Faizabad District Court by Shiv Sena leader Santosh Dubey and Varanasi’s Shankracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand, challenging the sale of the land belonging to a temple adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

“We have raised objection before the court that no one has the right to sell the temple as its ownership belongs to the deity and no one can sell the property or donate it,” said the petitioners’ counsel.

“We have also urged the court that the temple must not be demolished as the Fakire Ram Mandir has a lot of religious significance and is connected to the Ramayan time,” he added.

The court has fixed August 6 as the next date of hearing.

With inputs from PTI