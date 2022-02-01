Court in Italy dismisses investigation against marines over murder of Kerala fishermen

Over seven months after the Supreme Court closed all proceedings pending in the country against two Italian marines accused of gunning down two fishermen off the coast of Kerala in February 2012, a Rome judge on Monday dismissed the murder investigation against the two, following an assessment by prosecutors last month that there was not enough evidence for a trial, new agency AFP reported.

Pointing out that this has brought a years-long event, during which the defence ministry never left the two marines and their families on their own, to an end, Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini welcomed the “positive outcome” for Master Sergeant Massimiliano Latorre and Sergeant Major Salvatore Girone.

In June, 2021, the Supreme Court of India had quashed the FIR registered in connection with the case and discharged the bail bonds of the two marines.

The bench gave the judgment after taking into account the fact that the Arbitral Tribunal constituted under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), 1982, – of which India is a party – had delivered its award on May 21, 2020, under which the Republic of Italy agreed to pay Rs 10 crore in compensation, over and above the ex gratia amount already paid (Rs 2.17 crore) and also that the tribunal had duly recorded Italy’s commitment that it will resume its criminal investigation into the incident.

The court noted that accordingly, Italy deposited Rs 10 crore with the Union of India and that the Kerala government as well as the heirs of the deceased fishermen and the boat’s owner had agreed to accept the award.

It had however directed that the Republic of Italy resume its criminal investigation in the events and cooperate with the Union of India and the State of Kerala in pursuit of that probe.

Italy had, in 2015, took the case to the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, which ruled last year that the marines were entitled to immunity. Latorre and Girone returned from India to Italy on September 13, 2014 and May 28, 2016, respectively.