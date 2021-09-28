scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Court orders in-camera hearing in domestic violence case against Honey Singh

"If there is even a slight possibility of reconciliation, that should not be ruled out," the judge said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
September 28, 2021 1:40:32 pm
Yo Yo Honey SinghYo Yo Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar. (Photo: Instagram/ Yo Yo Honey Singh)

A Delhi court Tuesday ordered in-camera hearing of the domestic violence case filed against Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh by his wife.

Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh passed the order after taking consent from Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar.

Hirdesh Singh, professionally known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

Talwar has charted out in her plea how she was allegedly physically assaulted by Singh over the last ten years of their marriage. She also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her.

She has sought Rs 20 crore compensation from her singer-actor husband under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Talwar was represented by advocate Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner Karanjawala & Company, along with advocates Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap.

Honey Singh was represented by advocate Rebecca John, while advocate Karan Govel appeared for singer’s parents.

