Court frames charges against Sengar, others for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and other accused, including three UP policemen, were charged by a Delhi court Tuesday for the alleged murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father in judicial custody, reported PTI. The court also framed charges against Sengar, others for allegedly assaulting him and framing him in the Arms Act case in 2018.

Advertising

The 19-year-old complainant in the Unnao case accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and others of gang-raping her at his residence on June 4, 2017. The case was handed over to the CBI after the complainant’s father died in a hospital days after he was allegedly beaten in police custody at Sengar’s behest. The MLA was arrested on April 13, 2018 on orders of the Allahabad High Court.

On July 28 this year, a speeding truck collided head-on with a car in which the complainant, her lawyer and two aunts were travelling. The aunts died and the complainant and lawyer were severely injured. It was found later that the licence plate of the truck was blackened, which gave way to speculations of a conspiracy behind the “accident”. A day after the accident, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the driver and cleaner of the truck.