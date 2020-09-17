Court fixes Sept 30 for Babri verdict, tells accused to be present

Among the 32 accused are senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Sakshi Maharaj, Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and Uma Bharti.

A special court hearing the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case on Friday fixed September 30 for pronouncement of judgment, and directed all the accused to remain present in court on that day.

Among the 32 accused are senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Sakshi Maharaj, Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and Uma Bharti.

According to PTI, Kalyan Singh, former UP chief minister and now Rajasthan governor, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow and admitted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad.

In November last year, while deciding the Ayodhya title suit case in a unanimous 5-0 verdict, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had referred to the demolition of the Babri Masjid as a “calculated act” in breach of the court order to maintain status quo and “an egregious violation of the rule of law”.

“On 6 December 1992, the structure of the mosque was brought down and the mosque was destroyed. The destruction of the mosque took place in breach of the order of status quo and an assurance given to this Court. The destruction of the mosque and the obliteration of the Islamic structure was an egregious violation of the rule of law,” the Supreme Court said.

“During the pendency of the suits, the entire structure of the mosque was brought down in a calculated act of destroying a place of public worship. The Muslims have been wrongly deprived of a mosque which had been constructed well over 450 years ago,” it added.

Last month, the Supreme Court extended till September 30 the deadline for the special CBI court in Lucknow to deliver the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The earlier deadline had expired on August 31.

After the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, two cases were filed in Ayodhya in connection with the case — one of conspiracy for demolishing the mosque and the another for instigating the crowd to demolish the structure. The trial in the conspiracy case was held in a Lucknow court and the other — on instigating the crowd — in Rae Bareli.

The CBI filed its chargesheet in 1993 against 49 accused, of whom 17 died during the course of the trial.

The charges in the Rae Bareli case were framed in 2005 while in the Lucknow case, in 2010.

On April 19, 2017, the Supreme Court ordered the clubbing of the two cases and asked for a day-to-day trial to be conducted. The court, while ordering the restoration of charges against 13 accused that the High Court had earlier dropped, also ordered adding of criminal conspiracy charges against the accused then facing trial in Rae Bareli.

