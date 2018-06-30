Court finds former Jharkhand minister guilty of murder

The court will deliver the quantum of sentence on July 3. The court will deliver the quantum of sentence on July 3.

A court in Simdega on Saturday found former Jharkhand minister Enos Ekka guilty in a murder case.

Additional District Judge Neeraj Kumar Srivastav convicted Ekka under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed), 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 171F (undue influence at an election) of Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act.

The case pertains to the kidnapping of a teacher, Manoj Kumar, on November 26, 2014. His body was found near a school the next day.

The police had arrested Ekka, on November 27, 2014, from Thakurtoli in Simdega district, in connection with the case.

Ekka is a member of Jharkhand Party and is the MLA from Kolibera constituency.

