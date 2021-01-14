scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

Court extends Munawar Faruqui remand by two weeks

Faruqui, 28, was arrested along with four others for alleged objectionable remarks against Hindu deities and for "hurting religious sentiments" at a show in Indore, on a complaint by Eklavya Gaud, the son of BJP MLA Malini Gaud.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal | Updated: January 14, 2021 5:10:40 am
Court extends Munawar Faruqui remand by two weeksComedian Munawar Faruqui. (Twitter/@munawar0018)

AFTER A Sessions Court rejected his bail plea, a Judicial Magistrate First Class on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of comedian Munawar Faruqui by two weeks. Faruqui has now been under arrest since January 1, and may stay behind bars till January 27. An application for bail is expected to come up for hearing at the High Court Friday.

Faruqui, 28, was arrested along with four others for alleged objectionable remarks against Hindu deities and for “hurting religious sentiments” at a show in Indore, on a complaint by Eklavya Gaud, the son of BJP MLA Malini Gaud.

The next day, Sadakat Khan was held when he came to meet Faruqui, a friend, in court. There is no video evidence of Faruqui having made the alleged remarks at the show.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The bail applications have been rejected separately of all five — apart from Khan and Faruqui, they include Nalin Yadav, Prakhar Vyas and Pritam Vyas.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Faruqui’s father-in-law Yunus Badar Imani, 50, who met him in jail on Wednesday, said he had enquired if his daughter could speak with him. “But I was told that the provision is available only to people who are in prison for three months,” Imani, who has been camping in Indore since coming to know of the arrest on January 2, said. The eldest of Imani’s three daughters is married to Faruqui.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement