Court extends Munawar Faruqui remand by two weeks

AFTER A Sessions Court rejected his bail plea, a Judicial Magistrate First Class on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of comedian Munawar Faruqui by two weeks. Faruqui has now been under arrest since January 1, and may stay behind bars till January 27. An application for bail is expected to come up for hearing at the High Court Friday.

Faruqui, 28, was arrested along with four others for alleged objectionable remarks against Hindu deities and for “hurting religious sentiments” at a show in Indore, on a complaint by Eklavya Gaud, the son of BJP MLA Malini Gaud.

The next day, Sadakat Khan was held when he came to meet Faruqui, a friend, in court. There is no video evidence of Faruqui having made the alleged remarks at the show.

The bail applications have been rejected separately of all five — apart from Khan and Faruqui, they include Nalin Yadav, Prakhar Vyas and Pritam Vyas.

Faruqui’s father-in-law Yunus Badar Imani, 50, who met him in jail on Wednesday, said he had enquired if his daughter could speak with him. “But I was told that the provision is available only to people who are in prison for three months,” Imani, who has been camping in Indore since coming to know of the arrest on January 2, said. The eldest of Imani’s three daughters is married to Faruqui.