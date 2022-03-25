Court extends human rights activist Khurram Parvez custody by 50 days

An NIA Court on Thursday extended the investigation period in which human rights activist Khurram Parvez and two others were arrested in a terror funding case in Kashmir for 50 days.

Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh on Thursday while allowing the agency’s application said, “I find that as the investigation is in progress, the chances of tampering with evidence cannot be ruled out.”

According to NIA, the investigation has revealed that certain official secret document of NIA was shared by accused IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi with accused Muneer Ahmad Kataria through encrypted communication channels. It is further submitted that accused Muneer, Khurram and Arshid were taken into police custody and accused Arvind Digvijay Negi was also taken into police custody.

During custodial interrogation, these accused were subjected to sustained interrogation. A total of 71 seized exhibits were forwarded to CERT-In and 21 digital gadgets to C-DAC Trivandrum for forensic analysis. The examination of 48 digital devices are yet to be received from the CERT-In.

“Considering all these facts and circumstances and considering the facts stated in PP report, many of which cannot be disclosed, I find that it is a fit case where further extension for the period of investigation as demanded should be granted. The application at hand is accordingly allowed. The detention of accused persons, namely, Muneer Ahmad Kataria, Arshid Ahmad Tonch and Khurram Parvez for the purpose of investigation, is extended for a further period of 50 days,” Court said.

The NIA had told the court that co- accused Muneer Ahmad Chowdhary, Arshid Ahmad Tonch and Jaffar have been running a network of overground workers of LeT and recruited persons across the various states of India.

Lawyers for the accused opposed the NIA plea and said this is in clear violation of the accused’s right under Article 21 of the Constitution and submitted that when the last extension was granted, the court itself had observed that blanket extension of 90 days cannot be granted and if the investigating agency speeds up its investigation, it may be possible to conclude the investigation earlier.