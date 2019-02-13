Court extends Deepak Talwar’s ED custody by two days

A special court in Delhi Tuesday pulled up the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over delay in serving notices as the agency sought an extension of the custody of lobbyist Deepak Talwar by two days in order to unearth his links with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.

Talwar, deported to India from the UAE on January 31 and since remanded to ED custody, is one of the main accused who allegedly facilitated dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines using his connections with the then Civil Aviation Minister.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar, who allowed the ED to question Talwar for two more days, expressed displeasure over the submission of the agency’s counsel D P Singh that Talwar needs to be confronted with his son Aditya Talwar and three others who have failed to join the investigation so far.

The judge asked whether any formal notices were served on the individuals to make them join the probe on or before the day the custody expired, February 12. “How you (ED) knew that the court will grant you more custody? Why have you not done till date…,” the judge remarked.

The agency, however, claimed that Talwar’s “total non-cooperation and evasive replies during the interrogation in these 12 days demonstrates his deliberate concealment of material evidence”. It said that the agency needs to unearth “his association and links with fugitive Vijay Mallya”.