court extends custody of associate Payment to Iqbal Mirchi via fake accounts: ED

A special court in Mumbai extended till October 23 the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Ranjeet Singh Bindra, who is alleged to have brokered a deal between Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd and late gangster Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi for the sale of three properties in 2010.

The court extended Bindra’s custody after the ED said that it requires the same to inquire about the mode and method of payment made by Sunblink Real Estate to Mirchi’s accounts in Dubai, and to ascertain the utilisation of funds totaling Rs 2,186 crore received as loan on the proceeds of crime by Sunblink Real Estate.

The ED also informed the court that the statement of Mirchi’s brother-in-law Mukhtar Patka was recorded and further details of more properties belonging to the gangster have been received and are being investigated.

Bindra and British national Haroun Yusuf were arrested on October 11 for their alleged role in the illegal dealing of properties belonging to Mirchi. Yusuf, a British national, is currently in judicial custody.

Earlier, the ED told the court that certain payments were made to Mirchi via bank accounts opened through fake KYC documents in Chennai. In this regard, IDBI Bank has filed a complaint with the Chennai Police, which has registered a FIR for opening an account by submitting fake KYC documents, the ED said.

ED counsel Hiten Venegaonkar told the court that it is “very unusual”, but the agency has been getting “crucial information” from Bindra, including assistance on the entire transaction.

The agency sought further custody of Bindra, claiming that he had played a crucial role in the deals involving the three properties, and further incriminating material is likely to recorded and seizures made, for which further confrontation with the accused may be required.

Venegaonkar also said that the agency is currently probing a link regarding Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) director Dheeraj Wadhawan, and that searches are being conducted at his premises.