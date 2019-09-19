Court closes case against former SC staffer who complained against CJI Gogoi

A Delhi court has closed criminal proceedings in an alleged cheating case against a former Supreme Court woman employee, days after the Delhi Police filed a closure report, when the complainant in the case told police he didn’t want to pursue “any further legal action” against her.

Advertising

The woman employee, in April, had levelled allegations of “sexual harassment and consequent victimisation” against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. However, an in-house inquiry committee of the Supreme Court in May had given the CJI a clean chit, concluding it “found no substance” in the woman employee’s allegations of sexual harassment.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Manish Khurana accepted the Delhi Police Crime Branch’s closure report, filed last week, and had sought the presence of Naveen Kumar, the 31-year-old Haryana-based complainant in the cheating case.

Following the court’s directions, Kumar appeared in person before the CMM on September 16, along with the investigating officer, Inspector Mukesh Antil. Kumar, according to the September 16 court order, accessed by The Indian Express, “stated (before the judge) that he is satisfied with the investigation conducted by the police in this case”.

Advertising

“He (Kumar) also stated that he does not want to file any protest petition and therefore, the closure report may be accepted as he does not want to pursue the present case. Statement of complainant to that effect has been recorded,” the court stated.

The order also said: “In view of the facts and circumstances, statement given by the complainant and the investigation conducted by the police in the present case, the Closure Report filed in the present case is hereby accepted. File be consigned to Record Room”.

Kumar had accused the woman of taking Rs 50,000 from him on the pretext of getting him a job at the Supreme Court. Kumar had earlier told The Indian Express, “It is my personal matter and decision. I don’t want any further action and there is no pressure on me. It is my personal choice, no one should worry for me.”

While the woman could not be contacted, her husband had said: “I am not aware of the closure report. Last I know is that the court dismissed their application to cancel my wife’s bail.”

An FIR for the alleged offences of cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy was lodged against the woman on March 3, after a complaint was filed by Kumar at the Tilak Marg Police Station in Central Delhi.

During the investigation, the woman was arrested by police on March 10 and sent to judicial custody. She was granted bail on March 12. On March 14, the investigation into the case was taken up by the Crime Branch and the complainant addressed an application to the DCP that he was being threatened by the woman and her associates.