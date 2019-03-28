Court cases against Punjab officials if they fail to deliver, warns NGT committee on pollution

The NGT monitoring committee Wednesday warned state officials in charge of checking pollution that court cases will be initiated against them in case they fail to deliver on tasks assigned to them.

Advertising

After visiting the Kala Sanghia and Kali Bein drains on Wednesday, monitoring committee chairman Justice Pritam Pal (retd) expressed disappointment at the state’s failure to check the pollution.

“A month’s time has been given to the officials, who are responsible to check the pollution, including PPCB and if they fail to perform then the court cases will be filed against the head of those departments,” he said.

The monitoring committee was formed on the directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT) and includes Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) member and environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, former Home Secretary Subodh Agrawal, a former member secretary of the PPCB, Babu Ram and several others.

The committee, the chairman said, would examine pollution levels in the state on a monthly basis and members of the Central Pollution Control Board will also visit to take the samples of water from the rivers and other water sources including Budha Nullah in Ludhiana.