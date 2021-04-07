Court begins trial against Jignesh Mevani, 9 others for 2017 Azadi Kooch

On July 12, 2017, Jignesh Mevani and his associates had led an ‘Azadi Kooch’ from Mehsana to Dhanera of Banaskantha district. (File photo)

A magisterial court in Mehsana has framed criminal charge against independent MLA Jignesh Mevani, state Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Reshma Patel and eight others in connection with a rally they held from Mehsana town in July 2017 sans police permission.

Youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who was a part of the rally, is also an accused in the case. However, since Kumar was not present before the court on Monday, when the charges were framed, the latter decided to pass an order to hold a separate trial against him in the case after framing charge whenever he appears.

On July 12, 2017, to mark one year of the infamous public flogging of some Dalits in Una that had led to a large-scale agitation in the state, Mevani and his associates had led an ‘Azadi Kooch’ from Mehsana to Dhanera of Banaskantha district. Kumar and Patel had also joined them.

Mehsana police had registered a case of unlawful assembly against them under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code since they were not given permission to hold the march. Police had submitted a chargesheet against 12 persons in the case, including Mevani, Patel and Kumar, before a magisterial court in Mehsana.

On Monday, the court framed charge against 10 persons – while Kumar was not present, another accused in the case has died.

Advocate Mahesh Gurjar, who appeared for the accused, said, “The court has framed charge under section 143 (unlawful assembly) of IPC against the 10 accused, including Mevani. Kanhaiya Kumar was not present, so, the court decided to pass an order to hold a separate trial against him whenever he appears before it under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.”

The case has been posted for recording of evidence on April 20.