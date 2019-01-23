Court asks prosecution to file reply on Teltumbde’s bail plea by January 29

A court in Pune on Tuesday asked the prosecution in the Elgaar Parishad case to file its response on the anticipatory bail application of Anand Teltumbde on January 29. Teltumbde, a professor at the Goa Institute of Management, has been named an accused in the case.

Last week, the Supreme Court had rejected Teltumbde’s appeal to quash the First Information Report against him filed by Pune City Police. However, the apex court had granted him protection from arrest for four weeks, to give him time to seek bail from a trial court.

Teltumbde then moved a special court in Pune and filed an anticipatory bail application, the first hearing of which was held on Tuesday.

District Government Pleader Ujwala Pawar, the public prosecutor in the case, requested the court for time till January 30 to file her say.

Advocate Rohan Nahar, who is representing Teltumbde, said the investigating officer has already filed his say in the matter in High Court and the Supreme Court, and the prosecution should be able to file its say soon.

Pawar then argued that the prosecution will have to go through various documents with the bail application and case laws cited therein. The special court of Additional Sessions Judge Kishor D Vadane scheduled the next hearing on January 29, when the prosecution will file its say and arguments on Teltumbde’s bail application will commence.

When asked about the grounds for seeking bail, Nahar said, “We have said there is no evidence to link Teltumbde to the crime. Police have not offered any proof to link him to the purported email communications shown by senior police officers in a press conference in Mumbai on August 31 last year. Police have made a laughable claim, that Teltumbde attended a convention in Paris which was funded by banned outfit. This is not only defamatory to my client but also to the organisers of the said convention.”

Pune City Police are probing the alleged Maoist links of the organisers of Elgaar Parishad, held in Pune on December 31, 2017. Pune City Police has claimed that “provocative” speeches at the conference triggered violence in Koregaon Bhima the next day, January 1. Pune police had arrested several prominent activists in connection with the case last year.

The FIR in the case names a total of 22 accused, one whom is Milind Teltumbde, allegedly a top underground Maoist operative and brother of Anand.