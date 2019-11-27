Court discharges Amarinder Singh, 30 others in Rs 1,144 crore Ludhiana City Centre scam case

A court discharged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, his son Raninder Singh, son-in-law Raminder Singh and all other accused in the alleged Rs 1,144 crore Ludhiana City Centre scam.

Sessions judge Gurbir Singh observed that there is no iota of evidence against any accused regarding any criminal offence. The court said it accepted the closure report presented by the state vigilance bureau and discharged all the 31 accused in the case.

“There isn’t an iota of evidence against any accused. No evidence of bribe or forgery. So, the closure report is accepted and all discharged,” judge Gurbir Singh said.

The case pertains to an infrastructure project conceived during Amarinder’s previous tenure as CM in 2005-06. The ‘Ludhiana City Centre’, which including a shopping mall, residential towers, helipad, multiplex etc on a site measuring 25-acre located on Pakhowal Road, currently lies in ruins. The project was to be executed by Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), a body under the local bodies department of the Punjab government.

Welcoming the verdict, Amarinder Singh called it a victory in their fight against a brazen act of political victimisation. Speaking to reporters outside the court, Amarinder said truth had prevailed and their stand against the politically motivated charges had been fully vindicated.

Asserting that he and his family members accused in the case had always had unwavering faith in the judiciary, the Chief Minister said it had taken 13 years for the victory to come but the court verdict had shown that truth always prevails in the end.

“The manufactured lies presented as evidence before the court by the petitioners had no leg to stand on and has been totally exposed as nothing but shameless falsehoods,” Singh said.

Captain Amarinder, however, lamented the cost the victims had to pay in the process while they waited for their names to be cleared and their reputations to be restored. Five of the 36 accused in the case had, in this period, passed away.

The Vigilance Bureau in its inquiry alleged that Amarinder in connivance with LIT officials and others caused a loss of at least Rs 1,144 crore to the exchequer by ‘favouring’ private company M/S Today Homes and awarding it the contract by ‘tampering bids’.

It was also alleged that the Congress party wanted the funding of at least Rs 100 crore from this project for 2007 polls and therefore the then CM and others received ‘bribe money’ of Rs 100 crore from owners of M/S Today Homes in return of awarding them City Centre contract.