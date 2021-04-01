Court allows Surat police to arrest bakery owner for culpable homicide

A district court Wednesday granted an application moved by the Surat police to arrest Atul Vekariya, owner of a popular city-based Atul Bakery

A DISTRICT court Wednesday granted an application moved by the Surat police to arrest Atul Vekariya, owner of a popular city-based Atul Bakery who is facing charges in an alleged hit-and-run case, under more stringent sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and drunken driving.

Vekariya allegedly had knocked down Urvashi Chaudhary (29) with his SUV near J H Ambani School in Umra area on March 26 night. The woman was declared dead on arrival by a local hospital. Vekariya, who tried to escape from the spot, was caught by local people. While the police had registered an offence under IPC sections 279, 337, 338, 304(a) against the accused, a medical examination later found Vekariya was inebriated.



Umra police submitted an application with Surat district court to add IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Motor Vehicle Act section 185 (driving by a drunken person) in the earlier complaint. After hearing, the court on Tuesday granted adding up both the sections in the former complaint.