Court allows Surat man to meet daughter through video call

Following this, he filed an application at the family court seeking permission to see his daughter through video call. (Representational Image) Following this, he filed an application at the family court seeking permission to see his daughter through video call. (Representational Image)

The family court in Surat on Saturday allowed a man, who was separated from his wife, to meet his one-year-old daughter through video calls twice every month.

The applicant, a resident of Parle point area in Surat, had married a woman around two years ago they had a child in 2019. However, the couple, later, got separated and the woman started staying at her parents’ house along with her daughter in Katargam area. Their divorce case is still pending in the family court. The court earlier allowed the man to see his daughter on the third Saturday of every month between 3 and 4 pm in the court premises.

After the imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown in March, the applicant was staying with his parents and had not met his daughter. According to him, his wife did not allow him to talk to his daughter through video calls. “My wife started staying with her family since December 2019. Since March, I have not seen my daughter,” he said.

Following this, he filed an application at the family court seeking permission to see his daughter through video call.

The court heard the application through video conference. On Saturday, the family court issued an order stating that the applicant should be allowed to talk to his daughter through video call on second and fourth Saturday of every month between 3.00 pm and 4.00 pm.

Advocate Preetiben Joshi, who appeared for the applicant, said, “This is the first such order where an applicant is allowed to see his daughter and play with her virtually. We are satisfied.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd