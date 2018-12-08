Court allows BJP, Ram Jethmalani plea to end suit against expulsion

A Delhi court on Friday allowed a joint application of lawyer Ram Jethmalani and BJP to end a pending suit relating to his expulsion from the party. Jethmalani had filed the suit against the BJP for expelling him in 2013. He had also sought Rs 50 lakh in damages.

Advertising

Additional District Judge Sumit Dass disposed of the suit considering the settlement agreement between BJP and Jethmalani. “Now nothing survives in the suit. The suit is disposed of,” the court said.

The BJP and Jethmalani said in the joint plea that a decree be passed in terms of amicable settlement between them as BJP president Amit Shah has expressed “regret” over the senior lawyer’s expulsion from the party.

Jethmalani was represented by lawyer Ashish Dikshit.

According to the application, the president and the general secretary of the BJP acknowledged the contribution of Jethmalani to the party since the days he was the founding vice-president.

“The plaintiff acknowledges the gracious conduct of Shri Amit Shah, and Bhupinder Yadav. It is submitted that parties have amicably settled before this court and therefore has filed joint application seeking passing of decree in lieu if the settlement arrived,” the application said.