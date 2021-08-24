Courses tweaked, added, Telangana govt colleges see big rush

Government colleges in Telangana offering undergraduate courses are witnessing a heavy rush of admissions applications this year, with officials saying that for the first time, 100 percent seats of these colleges across the state are likely to be filled.

According to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the Covid-19 pandemic, restructuring of courses and introduction of new ones is attracting more students in government-run degree colleges this year

Admissions to government colleges are conducted by TSCHE through online platform DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) for UG courses.

DOST convenor and TSCHE vice-chairman, R Limbadri, told The Indian Express that as of August 18, nearly 2 lakh students had registered for admissions in the 1,107 degree colleges in the state – which include 186 government colleges.

“Usually, we conduct admissions in 3 or 4 phases but this time, in the first phase itself there is a heavy rush for government colleges. Seats in almost all government colleges are fully filled this time. Of the 2 lakh students who applied, seats have been allotted to 1.64 lakh students… This will be the first time 100 percent admissions will be done in government colleges,” Limbadri said.

For the second phase of admissions, which starts August 25, 75,701 students have registered on the DOST platform so far.

In 2019, 1.41 lakh students took admissions in degree colleges in the state, while in 2020, 2,12,429 students took admissions. However, in government-run colleges, 29,551 people took admission in 2018; 32,196 in 2019 and 34,301 in 2020. TSCHE officials say that this year, admissions in the 186 government degree colleges will be close to 80,000 students.

Officials say that loss of livelihoods or reduction in incomes of families due to the pandemic has forced many students to seek admission in government colleges – where fees are lesser compared to private colleges.

Telangana Government College Teachers’ Association general secretary, Dr Vijay Kumar, however, said that the introduction of courses like Business Analytics, Taxation in B.Com; Computer Science, Data Science in B.Sc, and combinations of various courses which were previously unavailable are attracting more students this year.

“In B.A, there are 17 combinations. One combination, for instance, is Economics, Psychology and Sociology. Students opting for this new combination will attend online classes for Psychology and Sociology through Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). The combination of various courses and introduction of new courses is attracting more students this year,” Kumar said.

“Online classes offered by government colleges are free. Another reason for the higher number of students is that all students have been promoted from Intermediate final year as exams could not be held due to Covid-19 situation… Parents and students have seen that managements of private educational institutions could not arrange for proper online classes after they closed due to Covid-19. Government institutions have been conducting online courses steadily..” said Dr K Srinivas, lecturer at Kakatiya Degree College at Warangal.