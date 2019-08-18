‘Courageous, thought-provoking’: Shatrughan Sinha heaps praises on PM Modi’s I-Day speech

Known for being a critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP government, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha Sunday praised the PM for his “courageous, well-researched and thought-provoking” Independence Day speech.

The former BJP lawmaker from Patna Sahib had switched to the Congress earlier this year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, after years of dissent with the BJP.

Adding that he is famous for calling “spade a spade,” Sinha applauded the prime minister for his Independence Day address on Twitter. “Many before have spoken but didn’t go further with any solid actions or proper road map. Bravo! Kudos! You, certainly deserve to be applauded & appreciated as you have hit the nail right on the head, by speaking out on vital issues with a plan for a forward-looking India,” Sinha tweeted.

“You definitely touched an emotional chord with the big move, of #CDS to be appointed (one leader on top of Army, Navy & Air Force). This powerful command can make a difference. You being a friend & guide of the nation, have chosen the right day, time & platform but we are waiting for the escalated, wider, detailed planning & appropriate road map,” the tweet read.

Sinha also requested the prime minister to take up a project similar to ‘Sagar Mala’ and connect the rivers in the country. “I humbly suggest – act now, before it is too late, as the nation stands firmly with you,” he added.

In his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi had drawn attention to what he said were three key challenges before the country: “Population explosion“, plastic pollution and the need for not seeing “wealth creators with suspicion”. He also spoke about the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Before Sinha, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram had lauded the PM for raising the issue of population explosion in his speech. He, however, had a message for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “Of the three exhortations, I hope the FM and her legion of tax officials and investigators heard the PM’s second exhortation loud and clear,” he had tweeted.