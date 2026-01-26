Courage under fire: Among Hyderabad blaze dead, 2 workers who rushed in to save security guard’s children

The fire is believed to have broken out at 1 pm on Saturday, and firefighting efforts went on till the early hours of Sunday. The bodies were recovered by Sunday afternoon.

Hyderabad Furniture Shop Building Fire: The fire that gutted a four-storey building at Nampally in Hyderabad on Saturday claimed five lives: Two children of the building’s security guard, two workers who officials said were trying to save the children, and the building’s caretaker.

Following the tragedy, a case under BNS section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) was registered against the owners of the building, which functioned as a furniture store. “The owner, Satish Bacha, was arrested on Sunday as there is a clear case of negligence,” ACP P Praveen Kumar told The Indian Express.

