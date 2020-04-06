Couple take marriage vows in corona times

The residents of Daun village had closed the entry of any outsiders into their village. (Express Photo) The residents of Daun village had closed the entry of any outsiders into their village. (Express Photo)

A COUPLE tied the knot in a simple ceremony at Daun village on Sunday. They maintained social distancing and only four persons from the groom’s family came for the wedding.

Khanna-based Rajdeep Singh was married to Daun resident Gagandeep Singh. The wedding was fixed for March 29 but due to the curfew, the families postponed it. Later, it was decided to solemnise the marriage in a simple way.

The residents of Daun village had closed the entry of any outsiders into their village. The groom’s family was welcomed by the panchayat members of the village and all of them were given hand sanitizers and then taken to a local gurdwara where the religious ceremony of anand karaj was performed.

Kaur, who was doing a private job in Mohali, said that all the arrangements were made by their families and they also booked a marriage palace for the marriage function but they had to postpone it.

“I never thought that my marriage shall be so simple, but I am happy and also asked my villagers to go for simple marriages. There was no financial burden on both the families,” she said.

Singh, who too is doing a private job, said that he only wore a kurta pyjama and came for his marriage.

He felt happy that the ceremony was very simple. He added that though they had to postpone their marriage,it turned out to be a memorable event for him and both the families.

“I think people in my family and in Daun village would remember this marriage,” he said.

