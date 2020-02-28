Couple sentenced to one year in prison for manhandling woman S-I in 2016

The court, after hearing to the arguments and facts of the case, held the accused guilty. (Representational Image) The court, after hearing to the arguments and facts of the case, held the accused guilty. (Representational Image)

The District Court of Chandigarh has sentenced one-year imprisonment to a couple for manhandling a woman Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police, in 2016.

The convicts, Kharati Lal and his wife Pushpa Devi have been held guilty by the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Geetanjali Goel. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 4,500 each on the convicts. The convicted were granted bail as the imprisonment was less than four years.

As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to September 19, 2016, when the FIR was registered on the complaint of a woman Sub-Inspector of Gurdaspur (Punjab) who had alleged that a rape case against the son of the accused couple, was under proceedings at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in Chandigarh. She alleged that on September 19, 2016, when she reached the High Court pertaining to the rape case of the accused son, she was stopped near the post office of High Court, where the accused misbehaved with her and also tried to snatch the case file. The accused also threatened her, by saying to her that she has falsely implicating their son in the rape case.

The woman SI then raised an alarm, following which other policemen at the spot helped her escape. The woman thus gave a complaint against the accused persons, and an FIR was registered against Kharati Lal and Pushpa Devi under sections 341, 353, 356, 509 read with 511 of the IPC at PS-3.

The court, after hearing to the arguments and facts of the case, held the accused guilty.

