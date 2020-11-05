Couple murdered in Greater Noida flat, police say no forced entry

The couple are survived by two sons

A 60-year-old businessman and his 55-year-old wife were found murdered in their Greater Noida residence on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Vinay Gupta and his wife Neha were attacked with a heavy object at their flat in West’s Cherry County housing society. The body was found by their son, who reached the flat after his parents didn’t respond to calls in the morning.

“Several police teams reached the spot. Prima facie, we have ruled out robbery as the house was not ransacked and the almirahs were intact. It is possible the killer was known to the victims. The couple owned a grocery shop in the market next to the society and had recently shifted here. We have formed teams to investigate the case,” said Luv Kumar, ADCP, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The victims lived on the ninth floor in B2 Tower of the housing society, situated at the exterior entrance. Apart from the main entrance gate, there is a smaller gate attached to the market that serves as another point of entry. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the tower and the parking lot. A staircase and two service lifts are the only ways to reach the flat.

The couple are survived by two sons, Kush Gupta, who lives nearby, and Luv Gupta who works in the US. According to police, Kush visited his parents on Tuesday. “He left their house at around 11.45 pm, after which it appears the couple were planning to have dinner. Prima facie, the crime took place after the son left. We are trying to scan CCTV footage for suspicious movements,” said Munish Chauhan, SHO, Bisrakh.

Around 9 am the next day, Kush called his parents. When they didn’t respond, he called an employee at their store to check on them. Since Kush stays 15-20 minutes away, he also reached there.

“Around 11 am, Kush found the door open and his parents lying in pools of blood in the kitchen and the drawing room. He called the police. It came as an unimaginable shock to us… They were so simple, they did not have any rivalries,” said Bharat Gupta, Vinay’s relative.

Police said the suspect appears to have used a heavy part of a brass showpiece to hit the victims on their heads. As there were no signs of forced entry, police believe the accused may have been known to the victims. Vinay hailed from Saharanpur and used to be a CA by profession before he branched into business.

The victims had shifted to Cherry County two months ago from Parthala as they wanted to be closer to the shop, said police and their family. The shop was multi-departmental and sold groceries, utility items and even jewellery, said the family.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd