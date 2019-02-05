Punjab: Couple lives, 2 children die after consuming poison, cops suspect murder

Punjab Police are probing the role of a couple in the death of two children who were brought to the Batala Civil Hospital after consuming poison. The couple too were admitted to the hospital due to poisoning, but were declared out of danger.

Advertising

According to the police, Jaswinder Singh and Nargis were in a live-in relationship after both had separated from their spouses. Jaswinder had three children from his marriage, while Nargis had two children — a son Rahul (17) and daughter Happy (13). Both Happy and Rahul died of poisoning on Monday.

While saying that the duo could be booked for murder, police said that were probing how the children died quickly while the couple survived.

SSP Opinderjit Singh Ghuman said, “We have been probing all angles. Children have died, but same poison didn’t kill the couple. It may be the case that poison was intentionally given only to kill children.”

“Children were declared brought dead. Doctors have been saying that couple is out of danger,” said SHO, Rangar Nangal, Baljit Kaur. The couple lived in Batala’s Bahadur Hussain village.

According to police, Nargis started living with Jaswinder around five months back. She didn’t divorce her first husband, who hailed from Alowal village and allegedly committed suicide around three months back. Nargis had brought her two children along and all three were were living as family with Jaswinder at Bahadur Hussain village.

Jaswinder too wasn’t divorced, but was living separately from his wife and children, who reside in the same village.

Advertising

In his statement to media, Jaswinder claimed that Nargis’s parents were not happy with their relationship and were threatening the couple. “We were receiving threats from my in-laws. So we were forced to take the extreme step. Poison was in form of tablets and these were in a steel pack. We had told children not to consume the poison,” said Jaswinder in his statement.