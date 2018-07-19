Parents kills newborn girlfearing insult from family members in West Bengal

Locals of the Saptibari village informed the gram panchayat on finding the body of a child floating in the pond. Locals of the Saptibari village informed the gram panchayat on finding the body of a child floating in the pond.

A daily wage labourer and his wife allegedly killed their newborn girl child, fearing humiliation from family members, in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal, said a police officer.

The newborn girl was the sixth offspring to the couple with three daughters, two sons and several grandchildren. The fear of being scoffed by their children and grandchildren, made them kill their newborn baby, said the Inspector-in-Charge of Maynaguri police station, Nandakumar Dutta, as reported by PTI.

On Tuesday, the man and wife, residents of Coochbehar district, were produced in a court in Jalpaiguri and sent to three days of police custody. A day before being sent to police custody, the couple was arrested after a relative of the 47-year-old man identified the body of a child found floating in the river.

The man informed the police that his wife delivered the baby at his cousin’s house at Saptibari village under Maynaguri police station on Saturday, according to PTI.

The parents choked their newborn and threw the body in a pond near their relative’s house on Sunday, said the police.

Locals of Saptibari village informed the gram panchayat on finding the body of a child floating in the pond and the gram panchayat lodged an FIR with the police.

