Couple hacked to death, attacker killed in retaliation in Mau: Police

A couple was hacked to death and their teenage son injured in an attack by a relative, who was then killed by the family members of the deceased in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district late on Friday, said police.

According to Ranipur police, the incident was the result of a property dispute between the two families, with the matter pending in court.

Police forces have been deployed in Mathia village and family members of the assailant moved from the village to avoid any backlash.

Police have reigstered a murder case into the killing of the couple against Tuntun Chauhan, his brother Nirmal Chauhan, and their family members Sanjeet Chauhan and Kanti Chauhan. Tuntun (50) allegedly attacked his cousin Shivchand Chauhan (50) and his wife Geeta Devi (45).

No police complaint has been filed into the killing of Tuntun.

“A dispute over a piece of land between Tuntun and Shivchand has been pending in the court. A judgment into the matter was expected soon. Sensing that his defence was weak before the court, Tuntun allegedly entered the house of Shivchand and attacked him and his wife with a sharp-edged weapon while they were asleep around 11.30 pm on Friday. The couple died on the spot. Tuntun too was found dead with injury marks caused by a sharp-edged weapon in Shivchand’s house,” said Mau SP Anurag Arya.