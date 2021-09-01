Gujarat: Couple ‘dies by suicide’ after finding son hanging from tree

A farmer and his wife allegedly died by suicide after they found their son’s body hanging from a tree in their agricultural field in Vansda taluka of Navsari, police said Thursday.

Police said the incident took place at Moramba village Wednesday when Jatarbhai Ghatar (58) and his wife Mankiben Ghatar (56) allegedly hanged themselves from a mango tree after they found their son Yogesh Ghatar (31) hanging from another tree in the agricultural field near their house.

The incident came to light when Rasila, elder sister of Yogesh, reached her house in the morning and found her parents and brother missing. She searched in the neighbouring fields and found their bodies hanging from the trees, police said.

After learning about the incident, local residents, including village sarpanch Rohit Gavli, and Vansda police reached the spot. The bodies were sent for postmortem.

Village sarpanch Rohit told The Indian Express, “Jatarbhai, his wife Mankiben and their daughter Rasila were worried about Yogesh, who had become mentally upset after having fever last year. He was infected with Covid-19 year and had recovered after treatment. However, he was mentally upset. Yogesh has a four-year-old daughter and his wife Varsha had gone to her paternal home in Valsad for Janmashtami. She had arrived this afternoon.”

Vansda Sub-Inspector P V Vasava said, “The local residents told us that Yogesh had attempted to end his life twice earlier but his parents had saved him. We are trying to get more details.”