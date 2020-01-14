Couple commits suicide over minor daughter’s pregnancy, she too kills self

According to police, the 17-year-old girl developed uneasiness last week. As there was no respite, her parents took her to a hospital, where it was confirmed that she was pregnant. (File) According to police, the 17-year-old girl developed uneasiness last week. As there was no respite, her parents took her to a hospital, where it was confirmed that she was pregnant. (File)

A couple in Kerala’s Kottayam district on Sunday committed suicide, allegedly after learning that their 17-year-old daughter was pregnant. Later, when the girl discovered her parents’ bodies, she too committed suicide, police said.

A 19-year-old youth, who was the minor’s senior, was arrested and charged with various sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said he had been sexually abusing the girl for the past six months.

According to police, the 17-year-old girl developed uneasiness last week. As there was no respite, her parents took her to a hospital, where it was confirmed that she was pregnant.

“The hospital authorities informed us and police registered the case… The girl informed police about the youth who had impregnated her,” police said.

Police said they suspected that the parents, unable to face the “ignominy” brought on by their daughter’s pregnancy, took their own life. According to them, when the girl discovered their bodies, she called her elder sister, who lives in another village, and said she had also decided to commit suicide.

The elder sister, along with other relatives, rushed to their house but the 17-year-old had already taken her own life.

