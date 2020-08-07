Couple burnt alive by girl’s family in UP’s Banda, 4 held

The police arrested four persons, including her parents and brother in connection with the case. (Representational) The police arrested four persons, including her parents and brother in connection with the case. (Representational)

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman and a 22-year-old man died after they were set on fire, allegedly by the woman’s family members in a suspected case of honour killing in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occured on Wednesday, when Bhola and Priyanka were reportedly spotted by some neighbours at her house when her family members were away, police said. The police arrested four persons, including her parents and brother in connection with the case.

The arrested persons were identified as Priyanka’s father Hukum Singh, mother Asha Devi, brother Devendra Kumar, and Lakkhu Kumar, another relative. Five other persons, also relatives of the woman, have been booked in the case but are absconding.

Banda Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra P Chauhan said, “The two were also distant relatives and the woman’s family had already fixed her marriage… After she refused to file a complaint against the man, her family members feared that the marriage might be called off.”

