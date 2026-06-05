Couple among 3 dead, homes set ablaze in attack on Kuki village in Manipur

Three people, including a couple, were killed on Friday morning in an attack on a Kuki-Zo village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, amidst continuing tensions in the state’s hills.

A senior police official confirmed that an attack by “unidentified gunmen” took place on Loibol Khullen village in Kangpokpi on Friday morning, and that three bodies have been recovered from there. Kuki-Zo groups in the district have identified those killed as Letkhongam Haokip (34), his wife Tinmary Haokip (30), and Jangminlan Haokip (34). They have also reported that seven homes were set ablaze.

While Kuki-Zo groups have alleged that Naga armed groups are responsible for the attack, the official said that the matter is under investigation.