Couple among 3 dead, homes set ablaze in attack on Kuki village in Manipur

Three people, including a couple, were killed on Friday morning in an attack on a Kuki-Zo village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, amidst continuing tensions in the state’s hills.
A senior police official confirmed that an attack by “unidentified gunmen” took place on Loibol Khullen village in Kangpokpi on Friday morning, and that three bodies have been recovered from there. Kuki-Zo groups in the district have identified those killed as Letkhongam Haokip (34), his wife Tinmary Haokip (30), and Jangminlan Haokip (34). They have also reported that seven homes were set ablaze.
“Kuki Inpi Manipur unequivocally denounces this barbaric act of violence against unarmed civilians. The deliberate killing of innocent persons and the destruction of homes and livelihoods constitute a serious violation of human dignity and fundamental human rights. The deliberate targeting of civilians and the destruction of homes can never be justified under any circumstances,” the Kuki Inpi Manipur, a top body of the community, said in a statement.
Calling for the assailants to be apprehended, it added that it “shall not be held responsible for any consequences arising from this heinous crime.”
Haokholet Kipgen, the local MLA, an Independent, condemned the incident and stated, “I call upon the Central Forces, State Forces, and the Government of India to take immediate and decisive action to restore security in the area, protect vulnerable villages, prevent further attacks, and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable under the law. Immediate relief and assistance must also be extended to the affected families who have suffered immense loss and hardship.”
Friday’s attack comes amidst heightened tensions between Manipur Naga and Kuki communities and a protracted hostage crisis, in which 14 Kuki villagers have been held captive by Naga groups for over three weeks, and six Naga men who had been abducted remain missing for the same duration.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More