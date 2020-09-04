Couple, 3 minor daughters found dead at flat in Gujarat’s Dahod town

Police said Dhudhiyawala and his wife were in their late 40s while the three daughters were minors -- twins aged 16 and a seven-year-old.

Bodies of five members of a family, which included three minor girls, were found at their apartment in Dahod town on Friday. Police said it to be a case of suicide.

A team of Dahod town police arrived to find the bodies of Saifi Dudhiyawala, a trader of disposable plastic wares, his wife and their daughters at their rented apartment at Sujai Baug on Dahod Godhra road after neighbours alerted them that the family had not been answering phone calls and doorbells.

Police said Dhudhiyawala and his wife were in their late 40s while the three daughters were minors — twins aged 16 and a seven-year-old.

“The bodies of the daughters and wife were found on a mattress in the room while the man’s body was found in the doorway of the kitchen,” an officer of the Dahod police said.

Dahod town police, which has registered a case of accidental death, is probing the angle of financial distress as the primary cause.

Dahod Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar said: “We have learnt that primarily the family was in financial trouble. We are waiting to speak to their relatives to explore other possible reasons. We are not sure if they are in a position to record their statements today. We will give them some time to finish the rituals and grieve.”

Joysar said the family had allegedly consumed poison.

The Dhudhiyawala family had reportedly moved to the neighbourhood a few years ago from a village in the neighbouring Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Relatives of the family said Dhudhiyawala had suffered heavy financial losses in the last few months since the lockdown and had been seeking help from a few relatives to pay off his debts.

“The autopsies of the five deceased members of the family are underway and the bodies will be handed over to their relatives after that. We are awaiting the post mortem reports to take the probe forward,”Joysar said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd