Linguistic diversity on full show during oath taking ceremony in Lok Sabha

Linguistic diversity was on a full display during the oath-taking ceremony of the 17th Lok Sabha elections on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader of the House, took oath in Hindi as the Lok Sabha member. Soon after him, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh followed suit and took the oath.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Sripad Naik, Ashwini Chaubey and Pratap Chandra Sarangi took in the oath in the Sanskrit language.

In a surprising move, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh from Kerala, who took oath right after PM Modi, chose neither English nor his mother tongue Malayalam but Hindi.

Click here to follow LIVE updates from Parliament

MoS Jitendra Singh, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, took oath in his mother tongue Dogri. Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur, who had earlier taken oath in English as Union minister chose to take today’s oath in Punjabi.

Advertising

Read | 17th Lok Sabha: From oath of house to benefits awarded to MPs, all you need to know

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant used Marathi while Union Minister Shripad Yeso Naik preferred the Konkani language.

During this session, the NDA government will table the Union Budget and introduce a slew of key legislation including a revised triple talaq bill.

The Lok Sabha will have a total of 30 sittings and Rajya Sabha 27 sittings, ending July 26. Earlier today, BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh took oath as Protem Speaker. He will now administer the oath of office to all Lok Sabha MPs on the first two days of the session.

(Inputs from ANI)