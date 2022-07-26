scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi after being detained

The ED recorded Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s statement on the second day of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 6:33:17 pm
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sits in protest at Vijay Chowk. (Photo: INC)

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being detained amid protests against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged the “king” of the country has ordered to put those asking questions on unemployment, inflation, GST and Agnipath in jail.

“The country’s ‘King’ has ordered — whosoever asks questions on unemployment, inflation, wrong GST, Agnipath — put them in jail. Even though I am in custody now, even though it may be considered a crime to raise the voice of the people in the country now, they will never be able to break our spirits,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress leader earlier took potshots at the ruling dispensation for “dictatorship”. He alleged that they were not being allowed to hold discussions inside Parliament and the leaders were arrested during protests.

“India is a police state, Modi is a king,” he told the media.

The ED recorded Sonia Gandhi’s statement on the second day of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said. She was questioned for 2.5 hours before lunch and rejoined after a break.

The 75-year-old Congress president’s questioning and recording of statements began around 11.15 am after initial formalities, including the verification of summons and signing of the attendance sheet, were completed.

She was questioned for over two hours earlier on July 21. She replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency.

The Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli is understood to have been asked questions pertaining to her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and the company under scanner in the case, Young Indian Pvt Ltd. The questioning of the Gandhis pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

The Congress has slammed the agency’s action against its top leadership and termed it “political vendetta”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy climbs to 30

Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy climbs to 30

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

ED wants Satyendar Jain's health assessed by central govt doctors

ED wants Satyendar Jain's health assessed by central govt doctors

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

ED chargesheets Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case

ED chargesheets Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy
C Raja Mohan writes

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy

Premium
Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions
Explained

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Irma Vep review

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement