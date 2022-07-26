‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi after being detained

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being detained amid protests against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged the “king” of the country has ordered to put those asking questions on unemployment, inflation, GST and Agnipath in jail.

“The country’s ‘King’ has ordered — whosoever asks questions on unemployment, inflation, wrong GST, Agnipath — put them in jail. Even though I am in custody now, even though it may be considered a crime to raise the voice of the people in the country now, they will never be able to break our spirits,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress leader earlier took potshots at the ruling dispensation for “dictatorship”. He alleged that they were not being allowed to hold discussions inside Parliament and the leaders were arrested during protests.

“India is a police state, Modi is a king,” he told the media.

The ED recorded Sonia Gandhi’s statement on the second day of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said. She was questioned for 2.5 hours before lunch and rejoined after a break.

The 75-year-old Congress president’s questioning and recording of statements began around 11.15 am after initial formalities, including the verification of summons and signing of the attendance sheet, were completed.

She was questioned for over two hours earlier on July 21. She replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency.

The Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli is understood to have been asked questions pertaining to her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and the company under scanner in the case, Young Indian Pvt Ltd. The questioning of the Gandhis pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The Congress has slammed the agency’s action against its top leadership and termed it “political vendetta”.