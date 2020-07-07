Country’s ‘economic mismanagement’ will destroy millions of families: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also cited some media reports about rural households worse hit than urban ones and households losing incomes and extreme poverty expected to rise due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rahul Gandhi also cited some media reports about rural households worse hit than urban ones and households losing incomes and extreme poverty expected to rise due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday again targeted the BJP government over handling of the economy, saying its “mismanagement” will destroy millions of families but asserted this will no longer be “accepted silently”.

Gandhi has been accusing the BJP government of “economic mismanagement” and targeting it for its policies.

“India’s economic mismanagement is a tragedy that is going to destroy millions of families. It will no longer be accepted silently,” he said on Twitter, using the hashtag “BJPsDistractAndRule”.

He tagged a report with his tweet that claimed that India’s economic growth is likely to contract 4.5 per cent in 2020-21 due to COVID-19.

He also cited some media reports about rural households worse hit than urban ones and households losing incomes and extreme poverty expected to rise due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Congress leader had stated Sunday that ‘opacity’ in the PM Cares Fund is putting lives of Indians at risk.

Using the hashtag “BJPfailsCoronaFight”, Gandhi tweeted, “PMCares opacity is: 1. Putting Indian lives at risk. 2. Ensuring public money is used to buy sub-standard products.” He also tagged a news report about a private firm providing substandard ventilators, procured using the PM Cares Fund.

Prior to that, Gandhi, last week, stated that the government is trying to “manage” the “perception” and give a sense that the problem is “not as bad as it is” and argued that it is important to “accept” the problem, define it “accurately” and fight it.

