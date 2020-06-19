Country still in dark about crucial aspect of India-China border tension: Sonia Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi at all party meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi at all party meeting

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday said that the country is “still in dark about many crucial aspects of the India- China border crisis”. In her introductory remarks at an all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Gandhi posed a set of questions to the government, asking specifics about when Chinese troops intruded into the Indian territory in Ladakh.

“The question is, what next? What is the way forward? The entire country would like an assurance that the status quo ante would be restored and China will revert to the original position on the Line of Actual Control,” she said.

Alleging that valuable time was lost between May 5 and June 6, Gandhi said the government failed to use all avenues of talks to ease the situation and the result was the loss of 20 lives as well as injury to dozens of personnel.

“We failed to use all avenues, and the result is the loss of 20 lives as well as dozens injured. I would urge the Prime Minister to kindly share with us all the facts and the sequence of events beginning April this year till date.

Gandhi sought an assurance from the prime minister that status quo ante would be restored at the border and China will revert to its original position.

