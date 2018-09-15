Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Country going through ‘super emergency’, says Mamata Banerjee

Country going through ‘super emergency’, says Mamata Banerjee

On the day of International Day of Democracy, Banerjee tweeted saying that all parties should come together to restore democracy.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 15, 2018 9:51:39 pm
Country passing through 'super emergency': Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee attacked the ruling BJP saying that they have failed in all respects and cannot survive 2019 polls. (File)

Appealing all like-minded parties to come together in the 2019 general election, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Saturday that the country was going through a “super emergency”. Banerjee’s remarks came on International Day of Democracy, as she took to Twitter and called upon ‘like-minded parties’ to “restore” democracy.

“Today is International Day of Democracy. It anguishes me that our country is currently going through a ‘Super Emergency,” Banerjee posted on Twitter. “All like-minded parties should come together in 2019 to restore the democratic institutions of this great nation,” she added.

On Friday, Banerjee had told a Bengali TV news channel that the Bharatiya Janata Party had secured only 31 per cent votes and won 283 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, but it cannot be repeated next time. “They (BJP) have failed in all respects and cannot survive (in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll),” she had said.

-With PTI inputs

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Watch Now
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Buzzing Now
Advertisement