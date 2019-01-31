Country knows PM Modi stole from Air Force: Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal

Launching another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale fighter jet deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Modi has sold the Indian Air Force and stole from it. Raising the issues of Rafale deal and bank frauds, Rahul also sent out a message to the corporate world that he and his party were not against industry and would create a space for them when the Congress comes to power.

Advertising

Addressing the concluding session of a nationwide 46-day yatra taken out by the Youth Congress, Gandhi attacked the RSS and asserted that the Congress is not going to be on the defensive anymore. Taking on the Prime Minister, he said the truth about Rafale is coming out and it is “coming out from within the government”.

“Truth is coming out from within the government. People of the Defence Ministry, be it generals, negotiators, Defence Minister… everybody is saying that Narendra Modi had bypassed the entire government structure… Narendra Modi is trying to hide the truth… but you cannot silence the voice that is coming from within,” he said.

“I know you are unable to sleep at night. I know when you sleep you see the picture of Anil Ambani, Rafale fighter jet and the marytrs of the Indian Air Force. The entire country knows that you have sold the Air Force… Narendra Modi has shown this country that he is able to steal from the Indian Air Force and there can’t be a bigger crime,” he said.

Reiterating that the Congress will guarantee a minimum income for India’s poor if voted to power, Rahul told the corporate world, “Don’t have a false notion, the Congress is not against you. The Congress is against crony capitalists… some 5 to 10 of Narendra Modi’s friends…we know very well that farmers, industrialists, small traders and small and medium businesses too have a role in building this nation…. And we are going to create a space for all of them.”

Advertising

Attacking the RSS, Rahul said the organisation thinks it is bigger than India. “They think they are the authority, the source of knowledge in this country and the RSS is absolutely wrong.”