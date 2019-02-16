Country comes before friendship but cannot blame entire Pakistan for what a few did: Navjot Sidhu

A day after he said that “Pakistan as a nation cannot be held responsible for acts of terrorists”, Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Saturday said for him “country comes before friendship” but added that he “cannot blame entire Pakistan for what a few cowards did.”

Facing flak for his remarks, Sidhu said that his statement was “distorted” and he continues to stand by what he said that terrorism has no ‘dharam, mazhab, zaat aur desh’ (religion, caste or country).

“Act of few terrorists cannot make a country bow in front of them. We cannot kneel before them. They have killed our jawans, they have put a blot on our turbans (dignity) but just because of their cowardly act, we cannot put a full stop on the philosophy of Guru Nanak. A decision taken by two Prime Ministers to open Kartarpur Corridor should not be affected because of these cowards,” said Sidhu.

“Mere liye hamesha hi desh pehle tha dosti se (For me country has always come first before friendship)… but I stand by what I said yesterday and I cannot blame entire Pakistan for an act done by a few cowards,” said Sidhu.

He also said that he had no regrets of hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa or visiting Pakistan for PM Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony. “No, I have no regrets. Even former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Pakistan and then Kargil War happened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi went there even without an invitation. I have no regrets. The only way to stop our jawans from getting killed is international pressure and it is being done since yesterday. There are some snakes who have back-stabbed us and they should be crushed. When did I say that conspirators and terrorists behind this act should not be punished?” he questioned.

“But I also want to question that why security and safety of our forces was not taken care of? Why the movement of more than 3,000 jawans did not invite any special security when an entire city stops during a politicians’ visit? Why were they not taken by air and how did an explosives-laden vehicle manage to reach near them? All such attacks on our forces have only increased in recent years. Where is the 56-inch chest now?,” said Sidhu in a veiled attack at the Prime Minister.